When a link is clicked in Vivaldi, it opens in Opera. How to stop that? Vivaldi is set as the default browser.
@chdsl, I had a similar in the past in Windows, maybe for the same reason. In Windows it isn't enough to mark in the browser in it's setting as default, you must do it also in the OS settings, which browser is to use in every task, when you use several. It can be that Mac handle it in the similar way.
In the operating system settings, the default browser is set to Vivaldi. If a link opens in Safari, I would have thought the operating system is to blame. Opera is merely there for me to have a look at what it might offer, nothing more. I’m going to uninstall Opera to see if links will then open in Vivaldi.
EDIT: I did exactly that, and links now open in Vivaldi. But, why did they open in Opera before? Bug?
@chdsl, was set Opera as default bevor?
@Catweazle No, it never was. Now it's gone for now. I'll reinstall it again sometime later. I like to keep a few browsers to watch for differences.
@chdsl, I do the same, but using other browsers with different engines for the tests.