alpercugun
Is there a way to open tabs to the top instead of to the bottom?
I've searched both settings and the forum but I haven't found such a thing.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@alpercugun
Hi, I guess you meant vertical tabs?
Iirc we had such a request, please check on a user page for
extensionsfeature requests.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
alpercugun
I don't think so.
I have my tabs to the left. Every time I open a new tab, they are added to the bottom of the list. I think this behaviour should be reversed and they should be added to the top.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@alpercugun
You are correct, I was sure there was such a request, maybe it was archived.
Cheers, mib