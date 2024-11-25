Encrypted Client Hello didn't solve censorship, but still may have a role to play
barbudo2005
"In November 2024, Russia began blocking Cloudflare’s implementation of Encrypted Client Hello (ECH), a privacy-focused extension of the TLS protocol. “This technology is a means of circumventing restrictions on access to information banned in Russia. Its use violates Russian law and is restricted by the Technical Measure to Combat Threats (TSPU),” the statement by the Russian Internet regulator."
https://adguard.com/en/blog/encrypted-client-hello-misconceptions-future.html