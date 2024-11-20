Can`t download attachments from Google Mail (MacOS)
-
IT's just happened to me, no Gmail download buttons now work. On a Mac Mini. Very frustrating. I can print and the PDF can be stored. But that is not sustainable.
-
@lenand Which Vivaldi version do you use?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Any security tools blocking the download of the zip file?
//EDIT:
Works for me 7.0.3495.15 Ubuntu 24 with GMail and i downloaded 3 attachmens in GMail and got a Zip file which i was able to unpack.
-
@DoctorG Vivaldi 7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision f65a33f31cf51c9751da2879cd9db194264699f2
OS macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93)
I have managed to download to Desktop, but not Apple Finder directly
-
@lenand said in Can`t download attachments from Google Mail:
managed to download to Desktop,
Download and Save as… worked for the Zip?
but not Apple Finder directly
I am away from Macs since 30 years, what does that "but not Apple Finder directly" mean?
Sorry, in can not help so much with Mac.
-
@lenand said in Can`t download attachments from Google Mail:
OS macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93)
You should try to ask in https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/34/vivaldi-for-macos as MacOS is different from Linux.
//EDIT: Ah, a Moderator moved it.