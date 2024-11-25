There should be a marker for the latest window which had some media coming from it.
Sometimes when I switch from a window where I have a YouTube video playing to another window and then lose the window in which I had the video playing then I spend a good while trying to find the window. I think there should be a feature which lights up the window where you have media playing and after you switch from that window it show amber like glowing from that window.
Pesala Ambassador
@Nikommari Already available in the Windows Tab.