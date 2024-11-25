Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Currently, there is only animation when closing a tab when double-clicking it. I hope there will also be animation when clicking the close tab button and opening a new tab
Please don't add cpu-stealing aesthetics
