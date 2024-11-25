HELP PLEASE window with multi tab disappear
-
Can someone help I had a window open with multi tabs and all sudden something happen where there was just 1 window and 1 tab. I cannot find what happened to the rest. That window had about 160 tabs on it open. If I click on the window menu it shows many listings some saying for example (99+) then a webpage but if you click it only one page comes up. If I go to the trash can there are similar but not with 99+ they are much less and only bring up one page. Can someone help? TY
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@lasernat Do you have automatic session backup enabled in the sessions panel? That’s where you would find your lost tabs.
-
@luetage Hi I have startup from last session turned on bu I do not see automatic session backup anywhere. I do not see it on the sidebar either. I have version Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (32-bit) on windows 8.1 ty
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lasernat
Hi, there was no auto session backup in 5.6, this version is not supported anymore since Years.
Cheers, mib
-
@lasernat Windows 7 and 8.x is outdated and not supported by current Vivaldi 7.0 browser.
-
@DoctorG ok i'm not sure what happened but i went to the window that was showing only 1 tab and i toggled between full screen and show UI twice and all my tabs came back? Now I saved the session on that window. TY