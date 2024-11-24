How to reload dead bird pages?
I'm aware the dead birds appearing are an issue.
That's fine, reloading a page isn't new.
What drives me crazy is F5 and Ctrl-R won't reload the page. I literally have to click the URL and hit enter.
I tried creating a chain and keyboard shortcut but I can't get a chain to select the address in dead bird situations.
Anyone have a suggestion?
@DoctorM Focus address field doesn't work?
@DoctorM I experienced in the past crashed tabs (the dead bird) can not reload.
In such case i closed the tab with Ctrl+W and reopen with Ctrl+Shift+T
A dead bird most of the times indicates the whole tab process crashed so it's better the tab must be closed then reopened, as DoctorG said, instead of trying to reload it. There's no use in beating a dead... bird
@DoctorG said in How to reload dead bird pages?:
Will try this next time. Should make for an easy chain/single-shortcut.
@DoctorM Tried and failed. Chain close tab and simple ctrl-w won't close a dead bird tab.
Even adding 'select current tab' first doesn't work.
You need to click the url before ctrl-w works... and then reopening the tab won't bring it back. It loads the prior one.
@DoctorM
Hi, do you have "Focus Address Bar" in your chain?
Two or more dead birds are a clrear sigh somthing is wrong, I cant even remember the last one.
I bet an extension does this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I can't remember if I tried Focus Address Bar or not. I tried a lot of different routes.
I usually get dead birds when I open a folder of bookmarks. Most load fine but pretty much always a few DB.
@DoctorM
I use this often to test many tabs issues, my folders have 20-30 bookmarks and I can open 10 folders without a single dead bird.
It could be a race condition tab crash, the tabs open faster then an extension can keep up.
Do you have any tab related extension, "Tab Wrangler" or something?
But it can be any extension.
You can only test this in a clean profile.
Export your bookmarks, create a test profile, import bookmarks and test.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in How to reload dead bird pages?:
It could be a race condition tab crash, the tabs open faster then an extension can keep up.
I've got 3 extensions that are turned on. Two are for downloading playlist and images and one is uBlock Origin.
If any was an issue, I'd say the last one.
@DoctorM
Some user had issues with "Powerful Pixiv Downloader" but this was long loading times.
I am not aware of issues with uBlock Origin.