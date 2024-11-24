Solved Showing Profile Icon on Toolbar
-
There is a profile Icon displayed on the Toolbar. It is a grey head and shoulders.
If you click it then you see the actual profile icon in the drop down menu.
How can I make it show the profile icon on the toolbar instead of the grey head and shoulders?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dalinar In the dropdown is a top bar with a right‐arrow, click it. Choose an icon and click “save.” These icons only display when you are not connected to Vivaldi sync though, otherwise the icon of your connected Vivaldi account is being displayed. If you only use a single profile and never switch, you might as well remove the icon from the toolbar with the toolbar editor.
-
@luetage i have many profiles but i haven't set up sync on them
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dalinar Then you should be able to change the icon as explained.
-
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved