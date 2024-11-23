idea: (new feature) e-mail alias for receiving
I've got advice on Telegram chanel to post idea here.
I know that vivaldi doesn't support mail aliases currently. I understand that aliases are not supported because of sending spam possibilities but maybe it could support aliasses for receiving mail?
aliases like: [email protected] it is not real alias. Every spamers know that rules.
My idea is to have aliases to receive and not to sending what should be easier and safer for devs. Just idea.
@malta
@malta Hi, plus-aliases work with Vivaldi webmail, both sending and receiving.
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/webmail-settings/#Identities
edwardp
