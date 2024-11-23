YouTube webpage randomly crashes (dead bird)
-
Andrii47747
When I'm using YouTube for some time webpage crashes and shows "dead bird" sign. Disabling hardware acceleration didn't help. What can i do? In other browsers it working normally, with exactly same extensions.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Andrii47747
Hi, what do you mean with "for some time"?
Many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi or cause issues, specially Youtube extensions for example.
We have another thread about, maybe you follow there.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100653/youtube-pages-freezes-then-reverts-to-blank-pages-with-icon-in-center/47
Cheers, mib
-
Andrii47747
@mib2berlin Hi. For "some time" I mean approximately 30-60 mins of using YouTube. Thanks for the link, I will check it out.