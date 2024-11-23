How can I use my email address?
I am very new comer in community. I cannot figure out how can use my new email adress? Thanks in advanced
mib2berlin Soprano
@egzi
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Vivaldi use a Mail Reputation system now.
It will take some time for your email account to be activated.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks a lot
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@egzi Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Please see the information at the top of this page.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@egzi You will receive an e-mail at the address in your profile, once access to Webmail is granted.