@Dancer18 tested on Debian Testing Cinnamon and did not see such issue on Paypal, and for Hermes i have no account.

test for popup window:

Open https://javascript.info/popup-windows#example-a-minimalistic-window

Click on the triangle near code



What do you mean by Popup? And what by Window?

Can you please tell/show what the difference is for you?

Please create screenshots (you can anonymize some content, if needed).