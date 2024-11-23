Bug? New window instead of popup
-
Recently - possibly since 7.0 - some pages open new windows instead of popups.
For example, to get to PayPal, and today on another backend page where I expected a popup window to select an image. Again, a new Vivaldi window opens instead.
I find this very annoying. Have I overlooked a new setting option that has been added?
-
@Dancer18 said in Bug? New window instead of popup:
For example, to get to PayPal, and today on another backend page
How can i reproduce it on paypal and backend?
I will try in Ubuntu 24 and Debian Testing Cinnmaon.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for testing. However, the problem does not always occur. It may also be due to the programming of the pages, but some browsers are sensitive to faulty code. I tested 1 page in Opera, and there a popup appears.
The other page is Hermes parcel shipping, payment via Paypal.
-
@Dancer18 tested on Debian Testing Cinnamon and did not see such issue on Paypal, and for Hermes i have no account.
test for popup window:
Open https://javascript.info/popup-windows#example-a-minimalistic-window
Click on the triangle near code
What do you mean by Popup? And what by Window?
Can you please tell/show what the difference is for you?
Please create screenshots (you can anonymize some content, if needed).
-
@DoctorG For me, a popup is a small window that overlays the existing page, in the foreground. On most pages, the popup window for PayPal is relatively narrow and small. Maybe 300-400 px wide.
I have an account with CleverReach for newsletters. When I create a newsletter, I sometimes change images. Before Vivaldi 7.0, when I clicked on "Change" for an image, a popup window would open.
In this case it was about 2/3 of the tab window size, but now another Vivaldi instance opens with the content of the image library in a whole tab instead, which makes the whole thing very cumbersome.
-
@Dancer18 I checked now a demo.
At Cleverreach you mean E-Mails | Bilder | click on image? I get a new tab.
E-Mails | Vorlage and click on a template shows me a modal.
E-Mails | Elemente shwo a modal.
//EDIT:
Same issue on Chromium 131 und Firefox 132!
Please tell in a few steps how i can check your issue on my german Cleverreach!
-
@DoctorG Great that you have an account there too. Click on “emails” in the left sidebar, click on new mail > one-time newsletter, select a template or the last mail. Then apply it and start the editor.
If the template has an image or a header image, click on it. The image will also appear in the right sidebar. Click on “change” below it.
The window I want pops up for a few milliseconds and is then replaced by a new Vivaldi window.
I'm curious to see what happens next in your Vivaldi.
-
@Dancer18 On Windows 11 I get a popup-window.
I check in Linux in a few minutes.
Can you please check if you have Einstellungen → Darstellung → Denstereinstellungen
-
@DoctorG Fine. It also works perfectly here in Windows 10 with the latest Vivaldi. The "Open pop-ups as tab" box is also unchecked for me. (In this case, however, a completely new window would not open).
-
@Dancer18 Works as shown in screenshots in Windows 11 and Debian 12 Testing.
I can not say what is wrong on your Mint LMDE 6 Cinnamon.
I can not test Mint as ist had freeze issues with my Nvida card.
For a test: you tried Guest Profile? Or a fresh extra profile to get rid of Vivaldi Blocker or other extensions, and settings?
-
@DoctorG With a fresh profile it works as it should. However, I removed all extensions in my main profile, removed css styles and custom.js without fixing it.
Is there a workaround to easily fix the main profile? Maybe it has to do with my workspace settings. In Windows I have no workspaces...
-
@DoctorG Deactivating workspaces fixes the problem... So it might be a bug, or my special settings for workspaces are buggy. I followed the proposals in Jon's blog post.
Update: I found it: It is the new feature "Automatically open websites in workspaces". Both - CleverReach and Hermes - have entries there.
After deleting the entry the issue is fixed.
Conclusion: The new feature is buggy. Should I write a bug report now?
-
@Dancer18 said in Bug? New window instead of popup:
Update: I found it: It is the new feature "Automatically open websites in workspaces". Both - CleverReach and Hermes - have entries there.
After deleting the entry the issue is fixed.
Conclusion: The new feature is buggy. Should I write a bug report now?
Popup windows belong to webpage in the tab they were opened by. I think popup should never be opened in a extra tab because of a workspace rule.
That would result in strange user experiences.
Please do so, report this annoying issue.
⇒ Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Bug VB-111878
-
@Dancer18 I confirmed now.