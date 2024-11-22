Search field on Dashboard?
-
DavidMBurton
I've been enjoying Vivaldi 7 [7.0.3495.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit) is my current version]. Very smooth and slick. One thing I haven't found a way to do, and that is put a search field on the "Dashboard" page. I see it on Speed Dial, Shopping, Travel, Home, but not on Dashboard. I also haven't found a widget to do that. I tried putting a web page widget on it, but it doesn't do anything after I enter my search term. (Search engine is DuckDuckGo, fyi). Any ideas on how to do this? In the greater scheme of browser things, it isn't a big deal, it would just be nice to have.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DavidMBurton
Hi, you can make a feature request for this or a moderator can move this post.
In the meantime you can add the search field to the address bar or any other place, you can even add two of them.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=To open the-,Toolbar Editor,-%2C either%3A