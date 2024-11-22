Extensions Button Missing
-
3 profiles, recently one profile stopped showing which extensions are installed on the right side of the address bar, settings are identical
When I right click on my profile>customize shows extensions button, click done it disappears>reset to default no change?
I can see dark reader is installed, how can I toggle or manage any of the extensions?
The other 2 profiles work as they should, extensions that are installed appear as icons, just left of the profile icon
-
@Visikde,I can't reproduce it, but the best is to add the extension page to the web panel, this way you can see and manage your extensions with one click.
-
@Catweazle
Web Panel?
I see an address bar & a toolbar