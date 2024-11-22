Phoenity Classic/Aura skins for Vivaldi?
Just wanted to ask if someone can create Phoenity Classic and Phoenity Aura skins for Vivaldi?
Icons are free: https://github.com/cheeaun/phoenity-icons
Thank you
@ZoNi You can do it yourself editing a theme and using the buttons you linked
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/
Pesala Ambassador
@ZoNi I use a Phoenity Classic skin, which I created from my Opera 12.18 skin. I didn’t upload it before, because I got no reply from the author. However, since the icons are released under a Creative Commons licence, I will upload it now.
You will have to wait a while for it to be approved.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala The Phoenity Classic Theme has now been approved.
Cool, thanks!