Automatic tablet ui for foldables
-
I was exploring the Chromite browser, because I like exploring stuff. And noticed on my Z Fold 6, the UI shifts from a phone UI on the outside display, and a tablet UI on the inner display. I was wondering if this is something that was coming in a future update.
-
@LilaUraraka said in Automatic tablet ui for foldables:
the Chromite browser
What's that?
-
-
@LilaUraraka said in Automatic tablet ui for foldables:
No care. Vivaldi is good enough.
-
Please do not post non-Vivaldi related posts in the Vivaldi discussion forum.
-
This post is deleted!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aaron
Hi, I think it is a legit question if a feature other browser have come to Vivaldi.
@LilaUraraka
I cant test this but Vivaldi should do so, we need a user with a foldable to confirm this.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin well, you're in luck, I am using the Galaxy Z Fold 6