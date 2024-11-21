Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I use Google Forms to monitor contact with minors within a charitable setting. On a Mac it works with Safari, Firefox and DuckDuck Go, but it is not possible to enter data into the Google Forms fields using Vivaldi. Any pointers, please?
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.