"Save" & "Import" Settings ?
serraangel
Thank you so much for this amazing browser.
My suggestion is to implement "Save" & "Import" Settings, In Settings, General, tab?. There's so many, & after a while one forget many when he needs to install or re-install.
Thank you again & all the best,
mib2berlin Soprano
@serraangel
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Such an requests exist already, you can vote for it with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
A user create a page for searching existing requests, it is better than the forum search.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=export&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
serraangel
@mib2berlin Thank for your help. Glad someone thought of it.
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests