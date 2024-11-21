There are too few websites supported by Reading Mode
I really like using this browser, but what I don't like at the moment is the low number of websites that support reading mode.
Many websites are not supported, especially Chinese websites. I hope you will strengthen this function.
Comparatively, Safari supports more.
@jichao Where (URL) does it fail?
@jichao, some websites block the Readr mode, also Andisearch, which has a own Reader mode, can't offer this feature in some pages.
I think it is, that the Reader Mode avoid some ads and cookies on a Webpage and is blocked because of this. That isn't necessarly Vivaldi's fault.