The 🏄︎ emoji in Vivaldi bookmark is not displaying correctly.
This bug has existed for a long time. The emoji displays normally in color on Brave, Chrome, and Edge, but it appears gray in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi vs Brave, Chrome, Edge
I note the emoji in your title is a stick figure in Windows Vivaldi, while it is full color in Android Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@abcpeak Probably not a bug — just a different default font.
Windows 10: ︎
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@abcpeak
What operating system are you on?
Also, how are you adding the emoji?
@abcpeak I can insert With Win+. a colored surfer emoji on Windows 11.
I think Segoe UI Emoji font is needed.
🏄is colored, the
🏄︎is black/white.
As the right is mssing in Segoe UI Emoji it is taken from Segoe UI Symbol and this font has no colors.
But where do you copied the surfer
🏄︎from?
@DoctorG Vivaldi, Edge, Chrome, and Brave are all installed on Windows 11. This emoji is in the bookmarks folder on Chrome, while the bookmarks for Vivaldi, Edge, and Brave are synchronized from Chrome using the Floccus extension. Only Vivaldi is displaying incorrectly.
@abcpeak
🏄︎does not display colored in Edge and Chromium. Edge and Chromium chose the
🏄instead.
How had you inserted that emoji
🏄︎in bookmarks of Chrome or Edge?
Win+. to insert emojis is a bad choice, because with this Windows log the text where it is inserted. There are better solutions, like the Keyboard.cool extension, or coolsymbol.com, which show, apart of all Unicode emojis, also all existing Unicode symbols to insert with a click (>7.000) + Text art
𝔒𝔩𝔡 𝔉𝔞𝔰𝔥𝔦𝔬𝔫 𝔦𝔰 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔟𝔢𝔰𝔱
@DoctorG I copied your second emoji and replaced my original one, and now the problem is solved.
Is it that Edge, Chrome, and Brave automatically replaced the two emojis with the same colored one, while Vivaldi still shows the two different emojis?
@abcpeak said in The ︎ emoji in Vivaldi bookmark is not displaying correctly.:
Is it that Edge, Chrome, and Brave automatically replaced the two emojis with the same colored one, while Vivaldi still shows the two different emojis?
I can not tell what happens and why Chromium & Co. does change the font. I guess their userinterface does only use their built-in fonts.
I see that copying of
🏄︎into a text field of a website does not change to the colored one.