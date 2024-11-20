Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,
When I watch a youtube video, there's a very small delay between the video and audio. The audio is happening slightly before the video and I can see the lips being out of sync.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.