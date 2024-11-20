Unsolved Sending Mail in the Background
if I write a message and send it and close Vivaldi Mail immediately, the message will always still be sent? (barring some kind of internet / server connection problem)? I mean it reliably works in the background for this?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@dalinar If you are referring to closing the Mail panel, yes.
@edwardp mail the tab that says "Mail" on that, I don't know if that is considered the panel or not
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@dalinar Yes, that is the Mail panel:
derDay Supporters
@dalinar
also you can easily test it if it works for you (Settings - E-Mail):