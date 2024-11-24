Maybe Bug: "Sent" emails are not sent Updated
As of late, I have a problem with Mail
If I create an email via Mail To or simply a new email via Compose and click "Send from all accounts" icon, Vivaldi reports that there are emails to send. The item looks like a draft but doesn't go to the "Draft" folder, it doesn't appear in the "Sent" folder. So, except from the compose window, it doesn't appear anywhere except today, I found one of these mystery messages under "All Messages" and from there I could send via clicking icon representing "Send from all Accounts". This is very puzzling and I don't know where to look to solve it. TIA
Update: Removed 2 extensions related to Google.
Update: I am able to send from "Quick Reply" w/o any issues while issue continues with normal compose // send functions.
edwardp
@edwardp said in Maybe Bug: "Sent" emails are not sent:
@edwardp Yes & no. The earlier dealt with sending an email item that was selected from a label folder.
This is different & with more consistent detail.
If I select an item from the email list or I try "mail to" command to send an article to a friend, the same thing happens, i.e. the status bar reports there is no email to send.
Before now I couldn't figure out where the "Sent" msg went. It seemed to disappear, i.e. it didn't appear in a "Draft" or "Sent". Instead, I found that it consistently ended up in the "All Messages" folder. I was able to send that item from the "All Messages" folder.
I am running Snapshot & Stable versions. Each is in its own directory folder. Each is installed as a standalone and the same situation exists under identical circumstances in both versions.
Only one version is selected as the "Default Browser". The Mail settings in both versions look the same to me but I may be missing something. I don't know where else to look. I suppose I could re-install the program but I'd like to try to solve it here and, so, any suggestion would be helpful. TIA
UPDATE: It seems that this problem was caused by a conflict with two extensions; both having to do with Google.
@edwardp said in Maybe Bug: "Sent" emails are not sent:
The culprit seems to be any extension dealing with Google, ie Google Docs Offline or Page Notes. These were not new extensions so maybe they intruded on the most current versions of Vivaldi. So far so good.
Also Restarted computer
Pesala
@Pesala Thank you. I learn something new here almost every day.
