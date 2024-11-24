@edwardp said in Maybe Bug: "Sent" emails are not sent:

@janrif Is this the same issue you reported here?

@edwardp Yes & no. The earlier dealt with sending an email item that was selected from a label folder.

This is different & with more consistent detail.

If I select an item from the email list or I try "mail to" command to send an article to a friend, the same thing happens, i.e. the status bar reports there is no email to send.

Before now I couldn't figure out where the "Sent" msg went. It seemed to disappear, i.e. it didn't appear in a "Draft" or "Sent". Instead, I found that it consistently ended up in the "All Messages" folder. I was able to send that item from the "All Messages" folder.

I am running Snapshot & Stable versions. Each is in its own directory folder. Each is installed as a standalone and the same situation exists under identical circumstances in both versions.

Only one version is selected as the "Default Browser". The Mail settings in both versions look the same to me but I may be missing something. I don't know where else to look. I suppose I could re-install the program but I'd like to try to solve it here and, so, any suggestion would be helpful. TIA

UPDATE: It seems that this problem was caused by a conflict with two extensions; both having to do with Google.