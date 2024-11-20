How may workspaces can vivaldi handle?
bienPinche
im a reasearcher i work basically with a lot of tabs... i resently change to vivaldi since firefox has many isues loosing tabs after windows shutdown, and all tabs irremediably lost. truth to be told im in love 95% with vivladi features... but being a newbie i need to know how many workspaces can vivaldi handle. ( i dont want to loose all my tabs)... thanks
Pesala
@bienPinche I guess we will find out only when someone exceeds the limit.
You can backup your workspaces by using Saved Sessions.
mib2berlin
@bienPinche
Hi, I had test sessions running with 32 workspaces and 1280 tabs without issues.
We had user report lost of sessions independent of the number of workspaces or tabs, one power loss, one system or browser crash and all is gone.
Data loss can happen anytime with any software, don`t use tabs as bookmark replacement or check for a backup software.
You can backup your profile folder "Default", the path of it is shown in Help > About menu.
It is not the best solution but better than nothing.
Anyway, welcome to the forum, mib
@bienPinche https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/739279 ...
but please quantify also how many tabs equal to a lot for you