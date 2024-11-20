Download panel opens to past, not current, download
-
Is there some great reason why, when opening the download panel, it defaults to showing me downloads form the past, forcing me to scroll down to see recent or current download?
-
@astro46 You can change list head and click on [Sort by Date] | [v]
-
@DoctorG said in Download panel opens to past, not current, download:
@astro46 You can change list head and click on [Sort by Date] | [v]
it has always been set to 'sort by date'
-
@astro46 maybe I should try reversing sort order?. maybe it works better if latest download is at top, rather than bottom of list?
-
@astro46 Yes, pelase, change order reverse.
I was not posting clear enough. Sorry.
See:
-
@DoctorG I didn't take notice of the carot to right of 'sort order' in your first reply. I'll see how it goes. thanks.