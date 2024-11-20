Unable to login and use browser
)Hello
since today I am unable to login and use the browser as every time I click on a link I get the login box. And when I try I get a error message. See picture.
I tried logging in with Firefox and it works so there is no problem with my username and password.
When I try and click on a link I get a blank page.!
@foxy01 Do you use VPN or Proxy?
Yes but it's not on and I have not had this problem before even though I had my VPN on
@foxy01 Internet Security apps and VPN can have strange effects on connection to Vivaldi Sync server.
Try Cancel, Logout of Sync, restart Vivaldi, Login to Sync.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/