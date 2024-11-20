See passwords without screenlock
I wanted to see a password but vivialdi is forcing me to use a screenlock.
This is a horrible design.
2FA is ok but not forcing user to have a screenlock.
Aaron Translator
This makes sense. Otherwise, anyone who gets your phone can check your password. Don’t you think it’s inappropriate?
@Aaron said in See passwords without screenlock:
Its stupid.
Chrome doesn't force u to setup a screenlock.