Unsolved Picture in picture not working
demonindoloers
Hello.
Whenever I click a button to use pip, the screen just won't show.
However, I can see it playing as I click alt+tab to show all programs.
Btw, this happens with or without a second monitor.
I'm confused about this situation, because I remember the pip was fine back then(a long time ago, not sure when).
Any help? Thanks.
@demonindoloers Could be one of your extensions causing PiP is hidden.
Or it is nearly outside of current Windows display.
If you check the icon in Windows task bar, you can click in the Vivaldi icon for the PiP window, hit Alt+Space, in appearing menu select with CursorDown "Move", hit Return to select it, cross pointer appears, with CursorLeft move until you see the PiP window in you display, then hit Return key.