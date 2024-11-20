✨NEW: Experimented function: Send tab to cell phone and back ✨
What exactly does this experimental setting mean?
@stardepp If I didn't misunderstood should add and act be as the former "Send to device" which chrome had. But never tested it so take it with a pinch of salt.
You can share an active tab from a synced device to another one - which can be a mobile (via notification?) or a desktop/laptop (perhaps simply add as a new tab).
I'm not sure if the opposite work yet (mobile to desktop) as I don't know if experiments can be enabled from mobile (feel free to enlighten me )
@Hadden89 Thanks for your explanation, It works in both directions.
There is a new interface for Vivaldi on the PC:
Vivaldi Android also has a new button:
This is what it looks like when Vivaldi Android has been sent a tab:
A very useful function. It's great what the Vivaldi team is developing. )
vivaldi:experiments
Works nice.
From Android to PC: