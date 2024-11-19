Control Sound\Music in Vivaldi with one botton for many tabs\spaces?
Does this exist? Or addons?
Example i showed its from Yandex Browser
Pesala Ambassador
@fromwater You can set a shortcut to Mute All Tabs in Settings, Keyboard, Tab.
If you want it on a button, create a Quick Command to execute that command, then custom the toolbars to add it where you want, and edit the theme to choose a suitable icon.
@fromwater We also have a mod for that.
@Hadden89
Thank you very much! Thats what i need) Bcz i tired to select this beetwen spaces. Case closed)