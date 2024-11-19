Unsolved Android and Windows password sync issue help
-
Hello and can anyone help please.
I've been using Vivaldi on Android and Windows for a while and sync between both has been perfect. Got a new laptop and installed Vivaldi with encryption passwords etc and everything synced up bar the passwords. Sync appears to be working correctly, its just not pulling the passwords across.
What am I doing wrong? Thanks
-
- Any error messages in internal page
vivaldi:sync-internals?
- No number of passwords listed at column Type Info?
- Which Vivaldi version is this?
- Any use of security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security)?
- Any use of VPM or Proxy?
- Managed company PC?
- Management rules?
See page
vivaldi:management
- Restrictive policy
see page
vivaldi:policy
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
- Any error messages in internal page
-
@DoctorG said in Android and Windows password sync issue help:
vivaldi:policy
Thanks DoctorG, please see answers below. Only passwords shown are the 2 I have entered manually on this laptop.
Any error messages in internal page vivaldi:sync-internals ? Not that I can see
No number of passwords listed at column Type Info? Passwords total and live entries are 0 and 0
Which Vivaldi version is this? Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Any use of security tools (Antivirus, Internet Security)? Only Windows Defender?
Any use of VPM or Proxy? No VPN or Proxy
Managed company PC? Nope, wiped clean HP laptop
Management rules? Checked None
See page vivaldi:management
Restrictive policy Checked None
see page vivaldi:policy
-
@Grizgut said in Android and Windows password sync issue help:
No number of passwords listed at column Type Info? Passwords total and live entries are 0 and 0
Trigger GetUpdates in syncinternals page of PC does not change the number?
And you hit in Sync settings page the "Sync all Data"?
And on source Android Vivaldi you can see the password number in by opening vivaldi:sync-internals ?
-
@DoctorG said in Android and Windows password sync issue help:
Trigger GetUpdates in syncinternals page of PC does not change the number?
And you hit in Sync settings page the "Sync all Data"?
And on source Android Vivaldi you can see the password number in by opening vivaldi:sync-internals ?
Thanks again, maybe getting somewhere now answers as follows;
Trigger GetUpdates in syncinternals page of PC does not change the number? It doesn't
And you hit in Sync settings page the "Sync all Data"? Yes
And on source Android Vivaldi you can see the password number in by opening vivaldi:sync-internals ? On both my Android devices (phone and tablet) the password number is 0
Looks like despite Sync All being selected on my Android devices, Passwords are not syncing?
-
@Grizgut said in Android and Windows password sync issue help:
And on source Android Vivaldi you can see the password number in by opening vivaldi:sync-internals ? On both my Android devices (phone and tablet) the password number is 0
That could mean your android devices never synced passwords.
Strange. Really.
But the passwords are really listed in Android Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Show Saved Passwords?
-
Android Vivaldi has them listed in Settings - Password Manager
They are all there in both devices. I don't understand.
-
@Grizgut I am out of ideas.
And exiting Vivaldi on the Android devices and restart does not change the number of passwords in sync internals?
I suggest to report as a bug with Sync
-
Nope, both Android devices show 0 passwords in sync internals but the password manager shows that both devices have exactly the same passwords so do appear to be syncing password data.
I can see that I can export the password list, is there a way to import it into windows (there are loads)?
-
@Grizgut said in Android and Windows password sync issue help:
I can see that I can export the password list, is there a way to import it into windows (there are loads)?
Yes, open
vivaldi:password-manager/settingsand use Import for the the CSV file.
-
Thanks DoctorG, your efforts are much appreciated.
-
@Grizgut Had passwords import worked for you?
And so they sync now (check Type Info at vivaldi:sync-internals)?