Safety
Hi,
I’ve just registered with Vivaldi.social, and am quite new to the fediverse. I have already moved instances once, but this turns out to be based in the US. With the new administration coming, I realise it may not be safe for a queer user like me to be on a US server. I know Vivaldi is based in Iceland. I just want to be sure that Vivaldi is safe for me before fully moving over to Vivaldi. Can anyone advise?
@peterjfullagar Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
Vivaldi.Social is on Iceland servers. Have no for fear to post here and on Vivaldi Mastodon!
And you are safe here in community as a queer person. If you have any questions, please contact me by chat.
@DoctorG This is lovely to hear, thank you.
@peterjfullagar I am the L ⚢ of queer community
If you need help or feel unsafe here, contact me, if you see posts which intimidates you as a queer person, please contact me and report such post to moderator team.
@DoctorG Great stuff. Thank you!
@peterjfullagar Do you want my list some useful Vivaldi links?
@DoctorG Ooo, yes please! Thank you!
@peterjfullagar Here they are.
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
tcltk Supporters
Vivaldi is a safe harbour, but I got this advice when writing private messages in Mastodon : "Posts on Mastodon are not end-to-end encrypted. Do not share any sensitive information over Mastodon". An exhaustive description is here : https://social.vivaldi.net/privacy-policy .