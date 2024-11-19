Upload: Conflict with another client's data occurred
-
Hi guys
I have this problem from 7 days ago till now, have any one solution for this?
IMPORTANT :
- Don't tell me install or uninstall any thing
- Don't tell me clear or reset data
- Don't ask me about new software or extension install ? cuz no I don't do that in last month no new software no new extension installation.
-
Mmyrez marked this topic as a question
-
Mmyrez marked this topic as a regular topic
-
@myrez Which of your devices were connected before and worked with sync?
Do they all run the same Vivaldi version?
Logout from Sync on all devices and sync again does not help?
-
@DoctorG said in Upload: Conflict with another client's data occurred:
@myrez Which of your devices were connected before and worked with sync?
Do they all run the same Vivaldi version?
Logout from Sync on all devices and sync again does not help?
I had android samsung mobile but i log out it last month now i just have this one device windows 10 laptop.
and logout from this laptop and login again don't work also