How to make unread emails stand out in "Received" folder?
Whatever theme I use, the background colour of unread emails remains identical to the one of read emails.
The only difference is thus the little dot on the side, which is too discreet for my taste.
Is there a setting I could customise to change this?
Pesala Ambassador
@Reason8432 The text of the subject should also be bold.
@Pesala It is indeed, but I could use more - and not only in dark themes. Hence the question.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Reason8432 This is the Vivaldi Mail UI.
There isn't a setting in the UI to change the text color in the UI.
In using a dark theme, such as Dark, which is included with Vivaldi, the subject of an unread e-mail, is also bolded.
We have a Customizations section on the Forum. Perhaps someone there might provide some insight.
Please note, per the Modifications sub-section of Customizations, any modifications made to Vivaldi are not officially supported.
@edwardp Well-noted, thanks for the feedback.
I noticed a highlighting option exists for unseen messages.
Would be great to have it available for unread messages too, as it works pretty well IMO.