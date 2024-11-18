@Reason8432 This is the Vivaldi Mail UI.

There isn't a setting in the UI to change the text color in the UI.

In using a dark theme, such as Dark, which is included with Vivaldi, the subject of an unread e-mail, is also bolded.

We have a Customizations section on the Forum. Perhaps someone there might provide some insight.

Please note, per the Modifications sub-section of Customizations, any modifications made to Vivaldi are not officially supported.