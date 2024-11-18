location permission revoked after updating page
When allowing a website to use location, this permission is revoked after refreshing the page.
7.1.3527.3
w10
@cleuton4k Perhaps something is messed up in internal page?
Check at
chrome://settings/content/location
I guess resetting to "ask" or "deny" and removing "customized behaviour" could help.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@cleuton4k Known issue:
VB-109560 [Permissions] Does not persists after being granted
High priority for a fix, so will hopefully come in a Snapshot release soon.