PDF Handling
Vivaldi does not work well with PDFs. Most attempts to download and view on the internal viewer fail. Only a few succeed. I cannot detect a pattern as to which might succeed and which might fail, Mostly the PDF downloads and then I get a blank screen with a red ribbon at the top running endlessly across the screen. This a real downer in what for every other use is the best browser available. Any suggestions would be most welcome
@BillGA Need some links/examples. Using Linux Debian 12 here and haven't experienced this...
@BillGA https://courseware.e-education.psu.edu/courses/geog882/content/Acro_Test.pdf works for me 7.0.3495.15 Win 11 23H2.