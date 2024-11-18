PWA Splash screen doesn't work in Vivaldi
-
Not sure if this is a bug in Vivaldi or a limitation in iOS, but if I try to add a bookmark to home screen ("install a PWA") it will not display the splash screen when launching the bookmark. It works when adding to home screen from Safari. Using iOS 18.1
Can test from: https://pwa-splash.vercel.app
Edit, another site for more devices https://admin.oslonøkkelen.no/
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested and, as far as I can tell, opening the link from a Safari and Vivaldi home screen shortcuts look the same.
Which Vivaldi version do you have?
-
That page wasn’t updated for all new devices. This page only displays on safari for me:
https://admin.oslonøkkelen.no/
I use: 7.0.3505.49 (Stable channel) stable (64-biters)