Different signature for each email
-
petaqui Ambassador
Good morning!
I started to try Vivaldi Mail a week ago (Tried in the past but wasn't what I needed, so I was testing now with latest version and improvements). So far, it's really useful gathering altogether, just minor issues (now the browser is slower, something I'm considering, it is true that I'm managing 6 big accounts with Vivaldi mail).
The problem that I've just found is that the signature that I add to one account, applies to all of them. So I can not have one for one of my accounts, and a different one for each account. That's a big drawback for me Is it supposed to be like that or is it maybe a bug?
Thanks!
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@petaqui I can input a signature for each account separately. If you visit
vivaldi:settings/mail/you should be able to select each account and edit its signature. If not, that would be a bug.
-
@luetage in my case the signature doesn't change from one to another, it's the same.
Here it goes a screen record: https://fromsmash.com/XKW_1NE9gf-ct (scrolling down let you preview it without downloading the file)
So I guess that's a bug
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@petaqui Yeah, I see what you mean. What happens if you just use the word “test1” as signature for the first account, “test2” for the second etc? What I’m getting at is, does it still work with simple signatures, or is everything broken?
-
derDay Supporters
@petaqui
do you work with email alias? I have for each mail account 3+ alias adresses.
I've now put some letters to the signature in the "overview" of the accounts and within a new email the signature is only put in in some of the adresses, not in every email alias
so probably a bug
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@petaqui E-mail signatures are per-account, not per-message.
-
@luetage so, I've just found that, randomly, when I update a signature, it changes the signature from another account... randomly, I couldn't find any patron following that. Video: https://fromsmash.com/NtCN_sJ2Kp-ct
I tested changing to "a", "b", "pasting an html signature", and other email accounts changed to that new signature from the account modified.
Definitely, a bug I'm seeing that you are a Soprano, can you report that or should I through the official way?
Thanks!!!
-
@derDay hmmm nope, I have different email address but not aliases, but seems that the bug applies also for both types.
-
@edwardp sure I know, sorry, maybe writing email per se creates a misunderstanding. As you can read, I'm referring, ofc, to email accounts.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@petaqui I would report it for you, but the problem is I can’t reproduce it. I created a fresh profile on a standalone install. I connected 2 of my email accounts to it. I changed the signature of the first account to test. I switched to the second account and changed its signature to test2. I switched between both accounts and the signatures weren’t messed up.
We need to reproduce this with minimal steps from a fresh profile to report a meaningful bug. I don’t know the steps. Maybe you can try to find out more about the circumstances.
I found a similar report in the tracker, but this issue was fixed in 2019.