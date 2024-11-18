@luetage so, I've just found that, randomly, when I update a signature, it changes the signature from another account... randomly, I couldn't find any patron following that. Video: https://fromsmash.com/NtCN_sJ2Kp-ct

I tested changing to "a", "b", "pasting an html signature", and other email accounts changed to that new signature from the account modified.

Definitely, a bug I'm seeing that you are a Soprano, can you report that or should I through the official way?

Thanks!!!