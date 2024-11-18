Read receipt requests?
Is it possible to add delivery and/or read receipt requests to emails when sending them? I can't see how to do it. If it isn't possible, could this be added at some time in the (hopefully near) futures
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@nickji There's no such option for this, but I've sent a request to move this thread to the Feature Requests section, where other users can upvote your post.
this may be a duplicate of the existing feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54099/send-email-receipts-when-email-is-received-or-read (although the other one says 'send read receipts', and this here is about setting emails up to get them...)