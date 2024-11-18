Sync Sessions along with bookmarks
-
shriganesh
Currently Bookmarks, passwords, history, extensions, tabs, reading list etc get synced with Vivaldi Sync. But the manually saved sessions don't get synced. Please add an option to include manually saved sessions to the list of things that can be synced.
Thank you,
Shri
-
Pesala Ambassador
@shriganesh Please vote for the existing request: Sync saved sessions. It is a top feature request, so should get done eventually. The sync feature gradually adds more items over time, but server space and bandwidth are a factor.
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests