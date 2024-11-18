Can't get Vivaldi Browser to load!
Hello,
My name is John Eline. I seemed to have developed a problem with Vivaldi. I can't get the browser to load. I tried uninstalling Vivaldi and then reinstalling it, Version 7.0 but it still doesn't load!
If Vivaldi is being blocked I have no idea what what this block could be!
Anything else I can try?
Thanks for your time and help1
Sincerely,
John Eline
[email protected]
I have this problem every time I reboot. The only 'solution' that has worked so far is to repeatedly click the Vivaldi icon - and eventually (generally after many tries) it loads. Mark
@jeline Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
All troubleshooting steps tested?
Any security tool (Antivirus, Internet Security) installed on Windows?
Managed company PC?
