Default Contact Action - Edit Contact
-
Currently, there are only two options when clicking on a contact:
- View All Messages associated with contact
- Compose a new message to the contact
I propose a third option:
3. Edit the contact details when selecting
I don't care to compose when clicking it. If I'm accessing the contacts tab, it's because I want to edit something, and I find myself getting frustrated clicking on it and having it open a new tab to draft an email.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dheffer You don’t need to start a new draft to edit a contact:
- Click on the contact
- Click on the Edit pane at the bottom of the Contacts Panel to edit the contact (if the pane is not visible, look for the separator at the bottom and double-click it, or drag it up)
Alternatively:
- Right-click on the contact
- Select Edit from the context menu