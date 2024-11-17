I just lost my entire session again.

Vivaldi crashed and all my tabs are gone, nowhere to be found in the browser history or the trash can or in any other submenu.

For a browser that aims to do so much tab management, a browser specifically catered to tab hoarders, Vivaldi does a poor job at recovering them.

Alas, this is not the first time this has happened. I do not run into such a problem with Firefox.

Therefore I will migrate until safeguards have been put in place to prevent this.

I mean no offense to the team and the community, Vivaldi is a great browser, but this is basic functionality, way more important than any UX design or convenience feature - it would take hours, maybe even days to find and reorganize all the papers I need. It'll be painful.