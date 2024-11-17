Email Reply from Folder does not "Send"
Vivaldi 7.1.3518.4 (Official Build)
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26120.2222)
VIVALDI SETTING:
MAIL:
- Assign an item to a label folder
- Select Item from that label folder
- Keystroke "R" for Reply
- Email is not "Sent" (no error msg)
- Item does not exist in "Sent" or "Trash"
tcltk Supporters
It works for me on :
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3758)
But I cannot see where you really "send" your answer ... did you click on "send" ?
<
CTRL+ENTER
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@janrif Using the keyboard, pressing R will open a tab where the user can reply to the e-mail. The user must then click the Send icon, or hold down CTRL and press ENTER to send the message.
For a Keyboard Cheat Sheet in Vivaldi, hold down CTRL and press F1.
@edwardp Thanks for jumping in. I knew "R" was available for "Reply" but I didn't realize it was mandatory to send a reply. Thank you very much.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@edwardp Thanks for jumping in. I knew "R" was available for "Reply" but I didn't realize it was mandatory to send a reply. Thank you very much.
It is not mandatory to send a reply to any e-mail you may receive, if you do not wish to reply to it.