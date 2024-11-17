I can't check updates
Hello, when i try to check my updates i get that warn. I try to made that last update but i don't know did i correct. How i can fix that problem?
Note: The language in picture is Turkish
@GuvenPK Are you on win 7 or 8.x ? In such case, the XML error says no updates are available:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81166/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems
I'm using win 7
There's no more updates for Win7 and no more Vivaldi for you, since many years already it's not supported anymore.
@iAN-CooG That's bad. I guess it's time to buy a new computer
@GuvenPK Or install a new OS. If your system specs are decent, you may be able to install a version of Linux - as long as you aren't using other software that requires Windows.
No, install Linux, there are many Linux which run on older hardware. And if you still need to run some Windows programs on your Linux install WINE (a Windows emulator).
Linux Zorin OS works on older hardware!
If you want to switch, please ask at our Linux subforum.