After last update sometimes browser crashes
-
Hello, in my device after last Vivaldi update I am getting some crashes during usage of the app. I couldn't yet find a pattern for the problem, sometimes when i am writting something in search bar, other times just simply scrolling in a webpage.
If I will find something more useful I will report it but it's quite annoying when it happens, specially if i have incognito tabs because I lose them.
Device: S24 Ultra (Android 14)
Version: 7.0.3505.69
-
Scorpiopt115
Same issue here ,. exactly same behaviour
Reinstall didn't help
Nothing Phone 2 ( Android 14)
-
superphysics
Add me to the list of people having this issue. Can't figure out a pattern, just random crashes. On a Samsung A54. Been using Vivaldi for a long time (years), just started happening maybe 4-5 days ago.
-
Same here, crashes on various sites once every 60/90 minutes. No pattern I could detect.
Edit: no such problems with the 6.9 version and started immediately after updating.
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.69