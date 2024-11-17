Wartezeit 60s verlängern / waiting times of more than 60s
Da ich den Browser auch als Entwickler benutze, benötige ich Wartezeiten zum Seitenaufbau von mehr als 60s. Wo kann ich die Wartezeiten ändern?
As I also use the browser as a developer, I need waiting times of more than 60s to load pages. Where can I change the waiting times?
Gert
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, so anything that applies to Chrome also applies to Vivaldi. I'm surprised you as a developer do not know about this functionality.
You have not understood my question.
Your links are misleading, because I was not talking about loading times, but about how I can extend the waiting time of the browser beyond 60 seconds (standard).
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@projektnet Far as I know, you can't.
Does that answer your question?
yes, many thanks.
@projektnet You mean you want to force users to wait 1 minute? Use JS setIntervall to force such waiting.
Do you want to speed up loading process below 1 minute?
Use HTML element link with attribute rel and value prefetch, and other pre-loading techniques:
