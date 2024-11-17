'Vivaldi Mastodon', 'Vivaldi Social' has turned two years old. Thanks for that, a great enrichment for the 'Vivaldiserve'
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
https://social.vivaldi.net/@Vivaldi/113486908261181451
Also interesting polls there.
Current:
https://social.vivaldi.net/@jon/113493633630524057
Please vote, like and share.
@ingolftopf What is "Vivaldiserve"? Never read.
Is "Vivaldi Universe" meant?
Yes, exactly.
I've been writing that here a lot for some time.