[SOLVED] Cannot disable blocking for web streaming service
-
I am posting this here because I am using Vivaldi on Linux Mint. I cannot disable the the block on a permanent basis.
Paramount Plus is listed in the exceptions, but every new segment requires my permission. This is not so with Netflix. What am I doing wrong?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ineuw First you need to explain exactly what you are doing.
-
The enclosed photos of Vivaldi security settings and the website exception, and then the screenshot of the Paramount screen asking for permission before every episode.
I also tried by eliminating blockage universally, but it didn't change anything. Unfortunately, P+ is not responsive to comments and complaints.
-
@ineuw The site is asking for Geolocation - globally this is under
Settings/"Privacy and Security - Website Permissions"
or for site specific -
Click on the Padlock in the url bar on that site.
Set the permission either to "Allow" or "Block" as you wish.
-
@TbGbe much thanks ! issue solved.